iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Zacks reports. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 105.25% and a negative net margin of 124.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.
iSpecimen Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ ISPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.60. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.
iSpecimen Company Profile
