iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Zacks reports. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 105.25% and a negative net margin of 124.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

iSpecimen Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ISPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.60. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

iSpecimen Company Profile

Further Reading

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

