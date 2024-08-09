Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

JACK stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 445,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,386. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 76,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

