Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.850-8.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.85-$8.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on J. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.55.

Shares of J traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.50. 1,008,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

