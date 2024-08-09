Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.050 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $142.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

