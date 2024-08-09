Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.36.

Shares of TSE JWEL traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.60. 24,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,077. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$33.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.55.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke bought 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

