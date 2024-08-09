Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 504 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10,080.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $533.27. 76,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

