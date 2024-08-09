Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,927,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after buying an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.96%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

