Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.1 %

ALB traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 348,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,780. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

