Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.66. 102,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

