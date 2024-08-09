Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JANX. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JANX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 398,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,099,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 307.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.