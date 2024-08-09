Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.92

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Japan Steel Works Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $529.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.