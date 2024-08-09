Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $247.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,794,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

