Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,686.70 or 0.96744854 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120021 USD and is up 36.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.