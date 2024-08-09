Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.04 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,974.29 or 0.96612829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00054987 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00088015 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

