Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.31) and traded as high as GBX 765 ($9.78). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.31), with a volume of 311,914 shares.

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 728.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.50.

About Jet2 plc (DTG.L)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

