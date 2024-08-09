JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at UBS Group

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

JFrog stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 3,102,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,505,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,505,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in JFrog by 285.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 856,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after acquiring an additional 841,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $35,520,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $22,086,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

