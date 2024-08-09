JMP Securities Boosts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $16.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven K. Galson acquired 21,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 147,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 355,497 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.