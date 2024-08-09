JMP Securities Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $7.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LPRO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.34. 589,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,781. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.34 million, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,646,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 943,429 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Open Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,749,000 after acquiring an additional 546,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

