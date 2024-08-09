John Bean Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JBT traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,902. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

