John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

