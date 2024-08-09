John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $519,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 151,554 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. 11,006,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,116,252. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

