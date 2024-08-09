John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 389 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after buying an additional 293,502 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.24. 12,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,698. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.72. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $152.81.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

