JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,651. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

