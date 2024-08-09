JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $126.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Freshpet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.80. 185,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,109. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

