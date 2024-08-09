Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Up 3.6%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.74. 761,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

