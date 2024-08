Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 74542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.46 million, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.63.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.