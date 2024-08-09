Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $9.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCPC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 636,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,898. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $771.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 388.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,678,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 619,519 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $4,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 376,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $3,887,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

