Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $73.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.93.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.