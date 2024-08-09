Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $417.41 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,645.12 or 0.04435601 BTC on popular exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $417.41 million and $6.30 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,925.96218745. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,719.18034868 USD and is up 9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,514,316.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

