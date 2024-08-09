Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

KROS traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,038. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

