Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,820. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

