Kevin P. O’hara Sells 3,000 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,041.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 244,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $850.84 million, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $31.15.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSTM

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.