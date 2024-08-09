Keyera Corp. (KEY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 27th

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Keyera Trading Up 0.3 %

Keyera stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.99. 63,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,262. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$30.08 and a 52-week high of C$39.39.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.2625146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.18.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

