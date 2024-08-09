KickToken Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $2.70 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,447.74 or 0.97530039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007649 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01464773 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

