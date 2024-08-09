Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.77. 83,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,838. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$20.13.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

