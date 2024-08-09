Kimberly H. Sheehy Sells 2,961 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Stephens upped their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

