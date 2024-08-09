Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.15.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,129,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,116,000 after buying an additional 94,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,943,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,583,000 after buying an additional 2,400,752 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

