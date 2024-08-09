Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$667,584.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total value of C$667,584.00.

Kinaxis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,238. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$172.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. Research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KXS

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.