Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$667,584.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total value of C$667,584.00.
Kinaxis Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of KXS stock traded up C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,238. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$172.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. Research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
