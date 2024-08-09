KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in KLA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in KLA by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

KLA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $752.75. The stock had a trading volume of 408,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $803.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $21,324,890. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

