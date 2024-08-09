KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 41,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $236.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.75. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

