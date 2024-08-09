Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $22.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

