Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.600 EPS.
Koppers Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE KOP traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 304,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Koppers Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.
