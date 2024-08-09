Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.
Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.8 %
KURA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 1,107,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.
