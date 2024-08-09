Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 313,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,196. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KYMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

