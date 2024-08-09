L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSTR

L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FSTR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 52,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,004. The company has a market cap of $200.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.86. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.