L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. L.B. Foster updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 82,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $197.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.86. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Articles

