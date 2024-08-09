L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after buying an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,771 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $228.01. 278,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.38. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

