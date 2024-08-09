Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Laird Superfood from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Laird Superfood to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,685. Laird Superfood has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Laird Superfood by 86.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

