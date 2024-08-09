LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $80.22 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,864,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,864,974 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,864,985.184437. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00854817 USD and is up 6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,882,862.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

