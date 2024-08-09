Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.39.

LB stock opened at C$25.64 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

